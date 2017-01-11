Brazil eyes privatizing domestic airports in Rio and Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO Jan 11 Brazil's government may
privatize operations of domestic airports in Sao Paulo and Rio
de Janeiro, two of the busiest in the country, Planning Minister
Dyogo Oliveira said on Wednesday.
Brazil has already handed over operations of international
airports in its two biggest cities, but the Congonhas Airport in
Sao Paulo and Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro are still
run entirely by state operator Infraero.
"There is a discussion about new airports (to privatize) and
those airports are part of the list," Oliveira told journalists.
CCR SA, Brazil's biggest toll road operator, is
interested in bidding to run Congonhas and Santos Dumont, Chief
Executive Renato Vale said in a separate telephone interview.
Last week a government official familiar with discussions
said that the government is likely to announce the next round of
infrastructure concessions in March.
Oliveira confirmed that studies are under way for the next
round of auctions, including airports, highways and sanitation
projects.
The government has scheduled an auction on March 16 for
airports in the states of Bahia, Ceara, Santa Catarina and Rio
Grande do Sul, part of the first round of infrastructure
concessions President Michel Temer announce in September.
