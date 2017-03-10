Brazil government sees strong interest for airport auction -sources

| SAO PAULO, March 10
SAO PAULO, March 10 Brazil is confident of
strong investor turnout at an auction next week for the rights
to run four airports, two government sources said on Friday,
with at least nine operators showing appetite for one of the
first in a wave of privatizations.
Spanish operators Aena SA, Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
and Ferrovial SA, Germany's Fraport AG
and AviAlliance, France's Vinci SA,
Argentina's Corporacion America, Brazil's CCR SA and
Zurich Airport have all expressed interest recently, they said.
Both sources said Vinci, Fraport and AviAlliance would
likely bid on all four airports at the auction.
The auction, scheduled for Thursday at the Sao Paulo Stock
Exchange, will determine the operating rights for airports in
Porto Alegre, Florianopolis, Fortaleza and Salvador. Sealed bids
are due on Monday.
The results will be an important gauge of President Michel
Temer's efforts to spur infrastructure spending with private
capital, helping to lift Brazil's economy from a deep recession
and bolstering the federal budget with concession fees.
Temer's government launched last week a programme of
privatizations and infrastructure concessions aimed at raising
45 billion real ($14.32 billion) in private investment.
A source close to Ferrovial said the Spanish company was not
planning to participate in next week's auction, but it would
continue analyzing other opportunities in Brazil.
Aena confirmed to Reuters that it was studying the airports
up for auction but had not decided whether to participate.
Vinci, AviAlliance, Corporacion America, OHL and CCR did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Fraport and Zurich
Airport declined to comment on the auction.
($1 = 3.1425 reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)