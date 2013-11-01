版本:
Brazil's BNDES sees infrastructure note sales doubling in 2014

SAO PAULO Nov 1 Companies will sell around 9.5 billion reais of new infrastructure-related notes in Brazil's domestic capital markets next year, helping increase demand and trading of the securities to boost funding for roads, port and airport projects, a senior government official said on Friday.

This year, issuance of infrastructure notes were around 4 billion reais, said Luciano Coutinho, president of state development bank BNDES.

BNDES is the country's largest source of long-term credit for companies.
