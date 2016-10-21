版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 22日 星期六 02:23 BJT

BNDES sees competition, not lower returns, helping cut Brazil power rates

SAO PAULO Oct 21 The Brazilian government is conscious of the need to revamp electricity and infrastructure licensing auctions to attract investments and reduce the cost of services for consumers, a senior executive at state development bank BNDES said on Friday.

"We have to be realistic. We understand that we will get more modest tariffs, but through greater competition and more demand to participate in the auctions, and not by establishing really tight rates of return," said Marilene Ramos, BNDES's infrastructure director, at an event in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐