Brazil state banks to fund infrastructure projects, Estado says

SAO PAULO Aug 25 State-controlled Brazilian
lenders BNDES and Caixa Econômica Federal SA plan to extend
funding to private investors who win licenses for port, energy
and other infrastructure projects, including stakes in offshore
oil finds, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.
The planned auctions, which could be Brazil's most ambitious
privatization drive in two decades, offer more evidence of a
policy shift since the Senate's decision in May to suspend
President Dilma Rousseff and try her on charges of breaking
budgetary rules.
According to Estado, executives at Brasilia-based Caixa
Econômica are looking at ways to use savings from
workers' severance in the so-called FI-FGTS fund to finance some
of those projects. About 13.1 billion reais ($4.1 billion) could
be used from FI-FGTS and another investment vehicle, the
newspaper added.
Unlike prior plans, the government will not determine
internal rates of return on the projects, Wellington Moreira
Franco, Brazil's secretary for infrastructure partnerships, told
Estado. The plan will also include rules to discourage the
formation of so-called cartels colluding to win better terms
during the auctions, Estado said.
Moreira Franco's office did not immediately answer calls.
Caixa and BNDES did not have immediate comments.
Interim President Michel Temer wants to offer private
investors the right to operate dozens of power, port, road,
railway and airport projects to help Brazil emerge from a
recession not seen since the 1930s.
Temer would be confirmed president in coming days if the
Senate ousts Rousseff, a move that could come as early as this
month.
Sources told Reuters in May that Temer's officials, led by
Moreira Franco, were preparing a round of investor meetings to
discuss infrastructure license auctions and state asset sales
during the third quarter.
($1 = 3.2247 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)