Brazil offers new incentives for infrastructure bonds

BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's government unveiled
on Monday a series of measures to ease financing for
infrastructure projects, as President Dilma Rousseff struggles
to increase investment in a deep recession.
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa proposed simpler rules to
accelerate approval of infrastructure bonds, according to a
ministry statement. State development bank BNDES also said it
would lower the cost of financing for infrastructure projects by
as much as two percentage points.
A finance ministry official also said 500 million reais
($130 million) worth of government real estate would be
transferred into a fund offering guarantees to minimize
preoperational risks for infrastructure projects.
Rousseff has frequently courted private investment to tackle
Brazil's notorious transportation bottlenecks since she was
first elected in 2010, but the country's investment rate
continues to slide in the second year of a steep downturn.
A corruption scandal stemming from state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA has also snared many of the
country's biggest engineering conglomerates, slowing or
sidelining their work on major civil construction projects.
($1 = 3.8 Brazilian reais)
