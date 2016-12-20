Rio airport operator may pay overdue charges in installments -paper

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's government plans to allow stakeholders in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to pay overdue operating charges in monthly installments as Congress considers legislation on infrastructure concessions, newspaper O Globo reported on Tuesday.
Concession company Riogaleão has delayed paying the government almost 1 billion reais ($297.22 million) in concession rights since May, after one of its partners, Odebrecht SA, was cited in a massive corruption investigation .
Riogaleão could pay 240 million reais ($71.33 million) in 12 monthly installments while Congress decides whether to approve a temporary decree issued by President Michel Temer sketching out new rules for infrastructure concessions, the newspaper said.
The decree gave the government the power to strip concession rights from investors that fail to meet the minimum terms of their contracts. Congress has up to 90 days to rule on the decree.
Riogaleão and Brazilian regulator ANAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 3.3645 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.