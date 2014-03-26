Brazil's anti-spy Internet bill clears lower house vote

| BRASILIA, March 25
BRASILIA, March 25 Brazil's lower chamber of
Congress approved groundbreaking legislation on Tuesday aimed at
guaranteeing equal access to the Internet and protecting the
privacy of its users in the wake of U.S. spying revelations.
To ensure passage of the bill, the government had to drop a
contentious provision that would have forced global Internet
companies to store data on Brazilian servers inside the country.
The rule was added last year to proposed Internet governance
legislation after revelations that the U.S. National Security
Agency had spied on the personal communications of Brazilians,
including those of President Dilma Rousseff.
Instead, the bill says companies such as Google Inc
and Facebook Inc are subject to Brazilian laws and courts
in cases involving information on Brazilians, even if the data
is stored on servers abroad.
The government refused to drop another a key provision on
net neutrality that was opposed by telcom companies because it
bars them from charging higher prices for different content,
such as video streaming and voice services such as Skype.
The legislation dubbed Brazil's "Internet Constitution"
protects freedom of expression and sets limits to the gathering
and use of metadata about Internet users.
Experts, such as World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee,
have praised the bill for balancing the rights and duties of
individuals, governments and corporations, while ensuring the
Internet continues to be an open and decentralized network.
Following the spying revelations by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden, including allegations that the NSA secretly
collected data stored on servers by Internet companies such as
Google and Yahoo Inc, Brazil sought to force them to
store data on Brazilian servers in the country.
Internet companies complained that would push up their costs
and create barriers to the free flow of information.
Those with offices in Brazil have been fined for not
complying with Brazilian laws, but it is not clear how companies
based elsewhere can be made to comply, for instance, with court
orders to remove disputed content from the Internet.
"The law is balanced because it protects Internet access and
privacy at the same time," said lawyer José Nantala, with the
Peixoto e Cury law firm in Sao Paulo. "But it doesn't resolve
the problem of jurisdiction in international cases," he said.
The revelations of NSA espionage using powerful surveillance
programs upset relations between the United States and Brazil
and led Rousseff to cancel a state visit to Washington in
October and denounce massive electronic surveillance of the
Internet in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly.
Rousseff and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, another leader
allegedly spied on by the NSA, have led international efforts to
limit mass electronic surveillance. Brazil will host a global
conference on the future of Internet governance next month.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills)