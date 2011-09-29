Brazil's $12 bln iPad deal is in trouble - sources

* Talks stagnate for Foxconn to produce iPad in Brazil
* Problems with taxes, lack of skilled labor, technology
* Shows Brazil's struggle to fulfill high hopes in 2011
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Sept 29 A much-hyped $12 billion
plan for Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn to produce iPads in
Brazil is "in doubt" due to stagnant negotiations over tax
breaks and Brazil's own deep structural problems such as a lack
of skilled labor, government sources tell Reuters.
The proposal to build Apple's (AAPL.O) sleek tablet
computers in Brazil was first announced in April by President
Dilma Rousseff during an official visit to China. Senior
officials hailed the deal as a sign of growing economic ties
with Asia, and proof that Brazil was moving up the value-added
manufacturing chain as its economy grows.
Yet the idea for a "Brazilian iPad" prompted immediate
skepticism back home, where factories have struggled for years
with high taxes, an overvalued currency and a lack of qualified
workers due to poor education and a tight labor market.
The expected start date for production was first set for
July, then delayed to November. Now, it is unclear whether the
project will ever get off the ground, at least in the form that
it was originally envisioned, the officials said on condition
of anonymity.
"The talks have been very difficult, and the project for a
Brazilian iPad is in doubt," one official said. "(Foxconn) is
making crazy demands" for tax breaks and other special
treatment, the official added.
Several calls to a representative for Foxconn in Brazil
were not immediately returned.
Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday that
funding for the Foxconn project from the BNDES state
development bank -- without which the initiative would likely
collapse -- was in danger of being withdrawn. A BNDES
spokesperson told Reuters the bank had no comment.
If the project does fall through, it could become symbolic
of Brazil's struggle to meet high -- and perhaps unrealistic --
growth expectations this year. After expanding 7.5 percent last
year, the economy is now forecast to grow just 3.5 percent in
2011, which could put it last in the BRICS group of large
emerging markets, and near the bottom of Latin America.
The issues holding back the iPad -- high taxes, bad
infrastructure and a shallow labor pool -- are routinely cited
by business leaders as the main obstacles to higher growth.
There are still plenty of incentives for both parties to
make concessions and cut a deal in coming months.
Brazil's consumer market, with 190 million people and a
high rate of Internet use by developing-world standards, is
considered under-served in the tablet market. One reason is the
high cost of imports. Because of tariffs and taxes, an iPad 2
with 16 gigabytes of memory currently retails for about $900,
nearly twice the $500 list price in the United States.
Meanwhile, Rousseff has touted tablet computers as a
relatively low-cost way to increase Internet access to the poor
-- a major priority of hers -- and to nurture a homegrown
high-tech industry. [ID:nN25226868]
BRAZIL'S OWN PROBLEMS
Other foreign companies including Motorola Mobility (MMI.N)
and Samsung (005930.KS) have expressed interest in efforts to
produce tablets in Brazil. Positivo Informatica (POSI3.SA),
Brazil's biggest domestic computer maker, launched its own
tablet just last week.
Yet none of the other initiatives to date have the cachet
offered by Apple products or the same scale of investments.
Science and Technology Minister Aloizio Mercadante, the
government's point man in the Foxconn talks, admitted on Monday
that the talks were difficult because of a wide range of issues
-- some of them on Brazil's side.
Government officials say the original proposal by Foxconn,
whose main listed company is Hon Hai Precision Industry
(2317.TW), had called for the construction of a new industrial
complex outside Sao Paulo. It would be an "intelligent city,"
potentially with its own energy facility, roads and other
infrastructure.
Brazil is already struggling to execute big building
projects related to the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics in
2016, and independent experts expect only about half of the $1
trillion in planned infrastructure investments over the next
decade to be completed on time.[ID:nS1E78C1CF] [ID:nN25197934]
"The negotiation is rather complex. The situation for
structure, technology, energy, logistics, it's all very
complex," Mercadante told reporters.
Local media have reported that Foxconn is also seeking
priority treatment at Brazilian customs, which is notoriously
slow even by the standards of emerging markets.
The biggest difficulty was finding Brazilian companies to
partner in the effort and bear some of the costs, Mercadante
said. "It's a requirement to have Brazilian partners, (but) in
the technology area the partners we have do not have the
financial muscle for investments near that value," he said.
Mercadante also alluded to a possible outcome in the talks,
saying that the final investment might not be as big as the $12
billion figure Rousseff first floated in China in April.
One option could be for Foxconn or a Brazilian partner to
simply assemble foreign-made parts to the iPad, rather than
producing screens and other components locally. Other steps
could also be taken to reduce the project's scale, which may
simply have been too ambitious for all parties.
"We're dealing with a lot of issues, like the (Taiwanese)
trying to figure out how to do business in Brazil ... and
Brazil figuring out how to produce these complicated products,"
a second government official told Reuters.
"Maybe we will end up starting with something smaller."
(Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)