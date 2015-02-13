Rousseff's Caixa IPO plan sparks doubts, irks Brazil bank workers

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Feb 13 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's recent move to replace Caixa Economica Federal's
chief executive is aimed at pushing the big state-controlled
bank closer to an initial public offering but a flotation still
faces serious obstacles.
Rousseff's decision this week to tap former Budget and
Planning Minister Miriam Belchior to replace Jorge Hereda as
Caixa's CEO is likely intended to take the IPO plan a step
forward, a senior vice president at the lender told Reuters.
Belchior is seen as loyal to Rousseff, who in her first term
instructed state banks to boost access to credit and slash
borrowing costs to jumpstart economic growth. Now Rousseff is
looking for ways to plug a yawning budget deficit, a task that
would be helped by the up to 20 billion reais ($7 billion)
government officials estimate a flotation could bring.
But workers at Brazil's No. 1 mortgage lender are resentful
at the prospect of facing investor scrutiny, and their
objections could slow, if not entirely halt, the process.
Beyond their objections, investor wariness about a company
as vulnerable to government intervention as scandal-hit Petróleo
Brasileiro SA makes Rousseff's stated timetable of 18
months look unrealistic, according to bankers with five of
Brazil's top-ten equity underwriters.
In what is being called the country's worst corruption
scandal in history, prosecutors allege that politicians from
Rousseff's ruling coalition used Petrobras to skim billions of
reais through overpriced contracts for over a decade.
"Without more clarity on the Petrobras scandal and its
consequences to the company and minority shareholders, the IPO
of any public institution in Brazil could be a difficult task,"
Natalia Corfield, an analyst with JPMorgan Securities, wrote in
a recent client note.
POLICY TOOL
Rousseff's December announcement that her government planned
to list the bank took Caixa's more than 104,000 workers by
surprise, irking many among both among its senior management and
rank-and-file. Outgoing Chief Executive Hereda already voiced
his opposition to the IPO, saying Caixa serves Brazilians better
as a state entity.
"My personal opinion? I am against it," he said at an event
in São Paulo on Thursday. "There's still room for a fully-owned
state bank in Brazil and the need for a public policy agent to
preserve equilibrium in the system is huge."
Three of Caixa's other senior managers, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said they believed a listing would
deprive Rousseff of a powerful policy tool to revive the economy
after a downturn in growth.
The union representing Caixa employees is likewise warning
that the productivity gains implied by an initial public
offering - likely of about a quarter of the company's shares -
would endanger workers' benefits.
"We have no doubt that a plan to transform Caixa into a
publicly listed company will impact the vested right of
workers," Jair Pedro Ferreira, president of the 58,000-strong
Fenae, said in an interview.
The union is planning to hold a protest in front of Caixa's
Brasilia-based headquarters on Feb. 25 to "tell the president
that we disapprove of her plans for Caixa," he said.
Union objections in the past have tended to slow, but not
stop other big Brazilian state asset sales from proceeding, with
companies from former state-telecoms monopoly Telebras to state
banks like Sao Paulo's Banespa having been privatized.
Even Banco do Brasil, which like Caixa Economica is
essentially an arm of the government, has 25 percent of its
shares quoted on the Bovespa exchange.
PROFIT OVER POLICY GOALS?
None of the investment banks contacted by Reuters had been
consulted by the federal government about a possible Caixa
flotation.
But apart from the implications of the Petrobras scandal,
there are several reasons for investors to be wary of a Caixa
IPO without a thorough overhaul of the lender's business model,
a senior investment banker told Reuters on the condition of
anonymity.
Cleaning up the bank's books, creating a culture where
profit takes precedence over government policy goals and
upgrading technology to catch up with private-sector peers
"could simply take years," another banker said.
To gain investors' acceptance, Caixa must boost
profitability metrics. Caixa has the highest cost-income ratio
among Brazil's five largest commercial lenders, at 56 percent,
compared with an average 41 percent at peers, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Fourth-quarter return on equity at Caixa was 15.2 percent,
compared with 24.7 percent at private-sector giant Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA and 16.2 percent at state peer Banco do
Brasil SA.
Revenue per employee at Itaú was an average 960,000 reais
last year, compared with Caixa's 650,000 reais and around
800,000 reais at Banco do Brasil.
The numbers underscore Caixa's "heavy cost structure and,
importantly, its role as an agent of policy interests," Corfield
wrote.
($1 = 2.843 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Christian Plumb)