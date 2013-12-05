Brazilian tourism agency CVC prices IPO below suggested tag

SAO PAULO Dec 5 Shareholders at CVC Brasil
Operadora & Agencia de Viagens SA raised about 621 million reais
($264 million) in an initial public offering that valued
Brazil's largest tourism agency below expectations.
Shareholders including BTC Fundo de Investimento em
Participações, GJP Fundo de Investimento em Participações and GP
Fundo de Investimento em Participações sold a total 38.81
million shares at a price of 16 reais each, according to
information on the website of Brazil's securities watchdog CVM.
The company had suggested a price tag between 18 reais and 22
reais for the IPO.