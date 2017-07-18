FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour Brasil IPO seen pricing at lowest tag, sources say
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月18日 / 上午11点21分 / 20 小时内

Carrefour Brasil IPO seen pricing at lowest tag, sources say

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BOGOTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA's initial public offering could price at the bottom of a suggested price range later on Tuesday, reflecting concern over too stretched a valuation for Brazil's biggest supermarket chain, three people familiar with the matter said.

Late on Monday night, investors had placed less than twice the size of Carrefour Brasil shares on offer at the IPO, based on a price of 15 reais a piece, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the deal freely. The company and shareholders expected to raise up to 5.6 billion reais if the IPO were price at the ceiling of the range, or 19 reais per share. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

