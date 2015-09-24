Brazil's Caixa, IRB to decide on IPOs next week, sources say

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 State-controlled Caixa
Seguridade Participações SA and IRB Brasil RE SA, the Brazilian
insurers aiming to list their shares this month, will decide on
whether to go forward with their offerings early next week as
Brazil's financial markets have experienced their worst rout in
13 years, five sources said on Thursday.
The three banks managing the initial public offering of
Caixa Seguridade, the insurance unit of lender Caixa Econômica
Federal, plan to meet on Tuesday to decide whether to
go on or suspend the deal, said the first two sources, who
requested anonymity since the plans are private.
In the case of IRB Brasil, a former reinsurance monopoly
that is now controlled by Brazil's largest local banks and the
government, a meeting to decide on the IPO may also take place
next week, a third and a fourth source said.
Both companies will also gauge how much investors would be
willing to pay for their stock, the sources said, adding that
pricing perception will be key to deciding whether to pursue the
IPOs.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Leslie Adler)