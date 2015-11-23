Itaú asks Brazil watchdog for 60-day delay in IRB Brasil IPO

SAO PAULO Nov 23 One of the shareholders
seeking to offload a stake in Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil RE
SA has asked the country's securities industry watchdog for a
60-day delay in analyzing an initial public offering (IPO) plan,
with market turmoil in Latin America's largest economy
intensifying in recent weeks.
In a securities filing, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Brazil's largest private-sector lender, requested an
interruption to the watchdog's analysis of the IPO, without
specifying a reason.
In October, Reuters reported that the investment banks
managing the IRB Brasil IPO, some of which are shareholders of
the company, wanted to suspend the deal indefinitely. The former
reinsurance monopoly is controlled by Itaú and rivals Banco
Bradesco SA and state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA
, as well as the government.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)