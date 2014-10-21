Brazil's JBS Foods pulls regulatory request, signaling IPO delay

SAO PAULO Oct 21 JBS Foods SA pulled a request
to become a publicly listed company in Brazil, signaling it may
delay a plan to raise 4 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in an
initial public offering until next year, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
The São Paulo-based food processor and banks working on the
offer are wary that volatility stemming from uncertainty about
Sunday's presidential election may cloud sentiment ahead of
potential investor meetings in the coming weeks, said the
source, who requested anonymity since the matter is private.
It is the third time that the unit of JBS SA, the
world's largest meatpacker, has suspended the stock offering
since June. Potential IPOs in the queue in Brazil include those
of cellphone tower operator T4U Holding Brasil SA and heavy
vehicle rental company Ouro Verde Locação e Serviço SA.
Representatives from JBS were unavailable. The company hired
the investment-banking units of Bank of America Corp,
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Banco do Brasil SA
, HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco Santander SA
to oversee the transaction.
On Friday, veterinary products maker Ouro Fino Saúde Animal
Participações SA's shares priced at the top of the
suggested range after investor demand for Brazil's first IPO of
the year was stronger than expected.
A number of pension funds and asset management firms that
could be some of the JBS Foods IPO buyers voiced
election-related worries to the company and bankers, the source
said. Among the concerns were the effects of a victory by
President Dilma Rousseff on risk perception, as well as reduced
global liquidity and a domestic recession.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index tumbled 4 percent
on Tuesday, the third decline in four days, after polls showed
Rousseff with a slight lead. Opposition candidate Aecio Neves is
seen as more business-friendly than Rousseff.
JBS Foods accounted for nearly 10 percent of JBS's $40
billion in revenue last year.
JBS aims to list JBS Foods on the São Paulo Stock Exchange's
Novo Mercado, which has tougher corporate governance standards
and requires that a company list at least 25 percent of its
shares.
($1 = 2.4903 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)