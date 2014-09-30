Brazil's Ouro Fino seeks up to 363.5 million reais in IPO

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA, a Brazilian veterinary product maker, could raise up to 363.5 million reais ($148 million) from investors in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The company and shareholders including BNDES Participações SA plan to sell a total 13.46 million shares at a price range of 26 reais to 27 reais each, the filing said.
($1 = 2.4510 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.