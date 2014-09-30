版本:
Brazil's Ouro Fino seeks up to 363.5 million reais in IPO

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA, a Brazilian veterinary product maker, could raise up to 363.5 million reais ($148 million) from investors in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company and shareholders including BNDES Participações SA plan to sell a total 13.46 million shares at a price range of 26 reais to 27 reais each, the filing said.

($1 = 2.4510 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
