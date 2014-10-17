UPDATE 1-Brazil's Ouro Fino IPO prices at top of range on strong demand

(Recasts to add details, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Oct 17 Brazilian veterinary products
maker Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA's initial public
offering priced at the top of the suggested price range on
Friday, as investor demand for the nation's first IPO of the
year came in stronger than expected.
The Cravinhos, Brazil-based company and some shareholders
sold a total 15.48 million shares at a price of 27 reais each,
valuing the deal at 418 million reais ($171.6 million),
according to information on securities industry watchdog CVM's
website.
Ouro Fino sought a price for the shares between 26 reais and
27 reais each.
Investors, led by a global private-equity firm and two
domestic funds, placed bids equal to more than five times the
number of shares available, two sources with direct knowledge of
the deal told Reuters earlier in the day. The shares will begin
trading next Tuesday under the symbol "OFSA3."
The transaction was completed between the first and second
rounds of Brazil's most unpredictable presidential election in
25 years, and comes after three companies including JBS SA
, the world's largest meatpacker, put off their own
IPOs as political uncertainty weighed down on market confidence.
Currently JBS's JBS Foods SA, cellphone tower operator T4U
Holding Brasil SA and machinery and heavy vehicle rental company
Ouro Verde Locação e Serviço SA have placed a request with the
CVM to list their shares.
Yet pension funds and asset management firms remain wary as,
election-related risks set aside, concerns over reduced global
liquidity and an economic recession extending into next year are
discouraging them from buying shares in companies with little
track record or earnings visibility.
The last time a Brazilian company listed shares on the São
Paulo Stock Exchange was in December, when travel agency CVC
Brasil Operadora de Turismo SA raised 540 million
reais. This year, IPOs in Brazil are likely to have their worst
year in at least a decade.
Ouro Fino sold a total 3.942 million common shares in a
primary offering, although it was not possible to immediately
confirm whether part of that corresponded to the additional
allotment the company could place based on demand conditions.
A number of shareholders including BNDES Participações SA
and controlling partners Norival Bonamichi and
Jardel Massari tendered 11.54 million shares in a secondary
offering.
In a primary offering, a company raises money from an IPO
for its own use. A secondary offering allows shareholders to
cash out from their investment in the company being listed.
Ouro Fino hired the investment banking units of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco
Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA to
manage the deal.
($1 = 2.44 Brazilian reais)
