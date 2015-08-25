Reinsurer IRB Brasil files for IPO in wave of state offerings

SAO PAULO Aug 25 IRB Brasil RE SA, Brazil's
largest reinsurer, filed on Tuesday a plan for an initial public
offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
Shareholders including BB Seguros Participações SA, Bradesco
Auto RE and Itaú Seguros, all three part of Brazil's top-three
commercial lenders, will sell some of their stakes in IRB Brasil
as part of the IPO plan, according to a prospectus on the
transaction.
The offering will be managed by the investment-banking unit
of Banco Bradesco SA, with Banco do Brasil SA
, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan
Chase & Co working as global coordinators, the
prospectus said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)