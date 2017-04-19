UPDATE 1-Brazil's CSN iron ore terminal not operating after accident -sources

(Adds details on iron ore volumes, information on ships waiting
to load)
By Alberto Alerigi and Gustavo Bonato
SAO PAULO, April 19 The loading of iron ore at
Brazil's Itaguaí terminal operated by mining and steel firm
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has been halted since
Saturday due to an accident, sources and the Itaguaí Port
Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.
Four to five Capesize bulk carriers that were waiting to
load iron ore at the terminal are being put back into the
charter market, said a German shipping source, due to the
impossibility to load the product in Brazil. CSN confirmed the
accident but had no immediate information regarding Itaguaí
operations.
CSN, through its subsidiary CSN Mineração, is Brazil's
second largest iron ore exporter after Vale SA and it
produced 27.9 million tonnes of ore in 2015. The numbers for
2016 have not been released.
CSN did not give details of the accident or how it shut down
loading operations but a company spokesman said two workers were
hurt, although not seriously. He was not able to say when the
terminal would resume operations.
The Itaguaí terminal, located near Rio de Janeiro, has a
capacity to ship up to 42 million tonnes of iron ore per year.
Data from Thomson Reuters shows there is a ship from Tata
Steel waiting to finish loading in the terminal with a
destination of the United Kingdom. Another ship from JFE Steel
is waiting since Thursday to berth in the terminal
and load ore destined for Japan.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Writing by
Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bill Trott)