Brazil should overhaul labor, financial rules -Itau CEO

BRASILIA Nov 21 The Brazilian government should seek reforms to overhaul burdensome labor rules and try to make financial intermediation rules more flexible, the head of country's No. 1 lender by market value, Itau Unibanco, said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal told President Michel Temer in a meeting with business leaders in Brasilia that the government should take more measures for the economy to grow more than 2 percent per year in the future. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)