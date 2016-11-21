Brazil should overhaul labor, financial rules -Itau CEO

BRASILIA Nov 21 The Brazilian government should
seek reforms to overhaul burdensome labor rules and try to make
financial intermediation rules more flexible, the head of
country's No. 1 lender by market value, Itau Unibanco, said on
Monday.
Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal told President Michel
Temer in a meeting with business leaders in Brasilia that the
government should take more measures for the economy to grow
more than 2 percent per year in the future.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)