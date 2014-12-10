IFC to endorse Itau merger with Chile's CorpBanca

SAO PAULO Dec 10 The International Finance
Corp, the investment banking unit of the World Bank, agreed on
Wednesday to endorse a planned merger between a unit of Itau
Unibanco Holding SA and Chile's CorpBanca SA, in a huge boost to
the largest Latin American banking tie-up since 2008.
The IFC and its asset management division are working with
CorpBanca and Itau, Latin America's largest bank by market
value, to finalize the documentation formalizing their consent
to the merger, said an IFC spokesperson.
IFC was a key shareholder in Santiago-based CorpBanca. The
decision comes after investment fund Cartica LLC fought the plan
citing poor disclosure and the refusal of Itau to extend the
purchase of a stake in CorpBanca to minority shareholders.
"The merger is consistent with our original investment
strategy and will create an even stronger regional financial
player in Latin America, with more capacity to support companies
and access to finance in the region," the spokesperson said in
comments sent by e-mail.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)