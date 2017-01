BRASILIA Aug 27 The board of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest lender by market value, has approved the buy-back of up to 11 million common shares and 55 million preferred shares, the bank said on Thursday in a securities filing.

The program involves less than 10 percent of the 287,786,288 common shares and 2,921,796,086 preferred shares on the market, the bank said.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Grebler)