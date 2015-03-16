Brazil's Itau Unibanco, Mastercard to create payments network

BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, March 16 Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest lender by market value, has agreed with Mastercard Brasil to set up a new electronic payments network, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday.
The new network will be operated by a company controlled by Mastercard and in which Itaú Unibanco will have certain veto and approval rights. The agreement will last 20 years, the bank said. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Proposes to acquire Engie E&P International S.A. For $3.9 billion; Neptune is backed by funds advised by the Carlyle Group Source text : (http://bit.ly/2r3VYIO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 11 First-quarter operational margins at Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA seem "sustainable" over time, indicating the Brazilian phone carrier that is under bankruptcy protection is generating cash flow, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.