2012年 2月 29日 星期三 19:36 BJT

Brazil's Itausa quarterly profit rises 1.3 percent

Feb 29 Brazil's Itausa, a holding company that controls bank Itau Unibanco, on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter profit of 1.478 billion reais ($869.16 million), up 1.3 percent from a year earlier.

