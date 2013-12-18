版本:
Boeing has not heard of decision on Brazil jets deal -source

SAO PAULO Dec 18 Boeing Co has not yet heard from Brazil about a final decision on a long-awaited fighter jet contract, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Dilma Rousseff said the country would announce a decision on a jet deal worth at least $4 billion, considered one of the most important pending emerging-market defense contracts.

