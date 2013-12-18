Saab wins deal to sell 36 fighter jets to Brazil

BRIEF-General Electric says GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
BRASILIA Dec 18 Swedish planemaker Saab AB won the bidding to sell 36 fighter jets to Brazil's armed forces, military officials said at a news conference on Wednesday, clinching one of the most valuable defense contracts up for grabs in an emerging market.
The Brazilian Air Force will enter negotiations to finalize a contract for Saab's Gripen NG, which edged out bids by France's Dassault Aviation SA and Chicago-based Boeing Co.
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
March 30 President Trump's U.S. Air Force Secretary nominee Dr. Heather Wilson, a former congressional representative from New Mexico, told senators on Thursday that other jets did not have the stealth capability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet.
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa