Saab wins deal to sell 36 fighter jets to Brazil

BRASILIA Dec 18 Swedish planemaker Saab AB won the bidding to sell 36 fighter jets to Brazil's armed forces, military officials said at a news conference on Wednesday, clinching one of the most valuable defense contracts up for grabs in an emerging market.

The Brazilian Air Force will enter negotiations to finalize a contract for Saab's Gripen NG, which edged out bids by France's Dassault Aviation SA and Chicago-based Boeing Co.

