Brazil may reconsider buying jets in 2012-official

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Brazil will hold off plans to purchase new fighter jets until at least 2012 as the government cuts spending to fight the global economic crisis, Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota said on Wednesday.

The purchase of jet fighters was discussed in New York in a meeting between Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff and France's Nicholas Sarkozy, who would like to see Brazil select the Rafale jets produced by France's Dassault Aviation AVMC.PA

Other contenders are Boeing (BA.N) and Sweden's Saab (SAABb.ST).

But Rousseff told Sarkozy that plans to rebuild Brazil's dilapidated fleet of jet fighters will depend on the economy.

"Depending on the evolution of the global economic situation, if the crisis turns out to be less severe than some imagine, then those plans can resume next year," Patriota quoted Rousseff as saying. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Carol Bishopric)