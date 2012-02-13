UPDATE 4-Brazil "very likely" to choose French fighter -sources

* India's talks with Dassault made Brazil deal viable
* Brazil suspicious of U.S. technology restrictions
* Dassault shares up 4.3 pct, company declines comment
* Boeing says it's still in race with F/A-18 Super Hornet
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Brazil is "very likely"
to choose France's Rafale fighter jet to refurbish its air
force, government sources say, a decision that would award one
of the emerging-market world's most coveted defense contracts to
a jet whose future was in doubt only two weeks ago.
President Dilma Rousseff and her top advisers believe that
Dassault Aviation's bid to sell at least 36 Rafales
offers the best terms among the three finalists, the sources
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The other two bidders in the competition are U.S.-based
Boeing with its F-18 Super Hornet and Sweden's Saab
with its Gripen.
Rousseff has cast the deal as a watershed decision that will
help mold Brazil's military and strategic alliances for the next
few decades as it establishes itself as a leading economic
power. The contract will have an initial value of about $4
billion, but will likely be worth considerably more over time
once maintenance and follow-on orders are included.
Rousseff previously had concerns about the Rafale because
the jet had not found any buyers outside France. That raised
doubts about whether Dassault would have the scale necessary to
build the jets at a reasonable cost and maintain them over time.
The sources said Rousseff's concerns were assuaged when
India announced on Jan. 31 that it had entered exclusive talks
to buy 126 Rafales. Brazilian Defense Minister Celso Amorim
traveled to New Delhi last week to discuss the deal with Indian
officials and examine documents related to Dassault's bid.
"The India deal changed everything," one of the Brazilian
sources said. "With India's decision, it's now very likely the
Rafale will be the winner here."
Shares in Dassault Aviation closed up about 4.3 percent, at
704.41 euros, in Paris following the news. A spokesman for the
company declined comment.
Jeff Kohler, a vice president of Boeing's business
development division, said on the sidelines of the Singapore
Airshow he believed the Brazil bid was still "up in the air."
The Brazilian sources said Dassault offered the best
combination of a high-quality aircraft and the sharing of
proprietary technology that Rousseff has said is very critical
to the deal. Brazil hopes to use the technology to expand its
own budding defense industry, led by aircraft maker Embraer
.
Boeing's offer of technology has yet to be finalized, but
the sources said they believe it cannot compete with Dassault's
bid because the United States has previously placed tight
restrictions on the sale of military technology abroad,
including one incident involving Embraer in 2006.
Dassault touts the Rafale as an agile, medium-sized aircraft
with low operating costs that can be more quickly deployed than
its bulkier competitors. Those attributes may appeal to Brazil,
which has no significant problems with its neighbors and plans
to use the aircraft mainly for defensive purposes such as
patrolling its recently discovered offshore oil fields.
POTENTIAL WIN FOR SARKOZY
If confirmed, the deals would enhance France's partnerships
with Brazil and India, two of the world's biggest up-and-coming
economic powers. They could also provide a boost to French
President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has cast himself as a champion of
French industry and an energetic salesman of the Rafale in
particular as he faces a tough re-election fight this year.
The sources said that unexpected developments, especially a
breakdown in India's talks with Dassault, could still cause
Rousseff to change her mind.
They also said her decision would probably not be announced
until after France's April-May election, in an attempt to keep
the deal from becoming overly politicized.
Brazil's air force contract is one of several deals in
developing countries that have been highly contested by European
and U.S. defense companies as their home markets suffer due to
budget cuts. Companies are also competing for jet contracts in
the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and South Korea.
Brazil's bidding process has been open for more than a
decade, spanning three presidents and several dramatic ups and
downs. Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said
in 2009 that Brazil would choose the Rafale but then left office
without finalizing the deal.
Rousseff was extremely close to Lula as his chief of staff,
but upon becoming president in January 2011 she surprised her
cabinet ministers by asking them to re-evaluate the bids from
scratch. A month later, Rousseff told visiting U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner that Boeing's F-18 was the best jet
among the three finalists, but she still wanted better terms on
the technology transfers.
Ultimately, Rousseff grew frustrated by what she perceived
as Boeing's inability to improve the guarantees on the
transfers, the officials said. Rousseff is a moderate leftist
who has built her presidency around policies she believes will
help expand Brazilian industries in areas from oil exploration
to auto production.
The officials said that Rousseff remained especially wary of
a 2006 incident in which the United States blocked the sale of
Embraer's Super Tucano military aircraft to Venezuela's leftist
government. Washington had the power to veto the deal because
Embraer's planes contained U.S. technology.
In a separate incident in 2009, Embraer said it was
temporarily blocked from selling commercial jets to Venezuela
because they contained U.S. communications systems.
The episodes raised doubts about whether Brazil would face
similar restrictions in the future with the technology it
received from Boeing as part of the F-18 bid.
"Nobody's ever forgotten what happened with Venezuela," a
second official said.
In a twist that may have influenced Rousseff's decision,
Brazil's most vocal point-man in the confrontation with the
United States in both Embraer incidents was Amorim. He was
Lula's foreign minister at the time and Rousseff appointed him
as her defense minister in August.
AMORIM GETS INDIAN DOCUMENTS
Joe McAndrew, Boeing's director for business development in
the Americas, said that the U.S. government has given "full
backing" for technology transfers as part of the Brazil bid.
"To be clear, the U.S. government will transfer to Brazil
the same level of technology that is transferred to our closest
allies," McAndrew said in an e-mailed statement.
Boeing has tried to compete in the bid as a cost-effective
option. The F-18 is widely believed to be cheaper than the
Rafale, and Boeing recently confirmed that it will offer the jet
to Brazil at the same per-unit price as during the last round of
bidding in 2009.
Despite her misgivings on Boeing, Rousseff was long
reluctant to choose a jet that might not even be in production a
decade into the future. In December, French Defense Minister
Gerard Longuet warned that Dassault would stop production of the
Rafale in 2021 if it did not win any export orders.
Within days of India's announcement regarding talks for the
Rafale, Amorim traveled to New Delhi to gauge the bid's terms
and its likelihood of proceeding as planned.
Amorim told the Times of India on Wednesday that Indian
officials "promised to give us some documents...such as basic
rules on the tender process that we could compare to ours."
Brazil is not the only country that appears to be suddenly
following India's lead. French newspaper La Tribune reported on
Feb. 2 that Dassault could soon seal a sale of at least 60
Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, turning around
a deal that also appeared to be a lost cause.