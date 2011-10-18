版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 18日 星期二 17:46 BJT

Brazil urgently needs fighter jets - min

PARIS Oct 18 Brazil urgently needs to buy new fighter jets and could set a 2012 deadline for completing the purchase, Defence Minister Celso Amorim said on Tuesday.

"There is an urgent need (to renew the fleet)," Amorim told reporters after meeting his French counterpart Gerard Longuet.

Asked if the deadline to buy planes in 2012 was still on the cards, he said: "It is possible. I don't dismiss it."

France's Dassault Aviation-built Rafale, the US Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and the Swedish Saab's Gripen NG have long been vying for the estimated $4-7 billion contract. (Reporting By John Irish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐