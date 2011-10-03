版本:
John Deere to build equipment plants in Brazil-CEO

SAO PAULO Oct 3 Deere & Co (DE.N), the world's biggest producer of farm equipment, plans to build two new construction equipment plants in Brazil, the company's chief executive officer Samuel Allen said Monday.

Construction is expected to start in 2012, he added. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by John Picinich)

