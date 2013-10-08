UPDATE 2-JPMorgan banker sees Brazil firms borrowing for longer

SAO PAULO Oct 8 Brazilian companies will have a
more diversified base of funding in coming years, with longer
maturities and different structures, that will benefit firms
with a focus on infrastructure and other capital-intensive
activities, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's unit in the
country said on Tuesday.
Fundraising patterns within a few years will be very
different from now, with longer maturities making the chief
difference, Jose Berenguer, JPMorgan's senior country officer in
Brazil, said at an event sponsored by Brazil's banking lobby
group Febraban.
An improved mix of funding should help companies with a
focus on infrastructure investments, because money for those
activities is needed for longer periods, the banker said. The
country has the lowest investment ratio among Latin America's
top economies despite being the region's largest recipient for
direct investment and capital inflows.
Currently, a small part of the banking system's loan book
goes to fund the construction of dams, ports and roads, with
state development bank BNDES assuming a bigger part of that
lending segment in Latin America's largest economy.
"I see a trend in which maturities, conditions will be
different five or six years from now," Berenguer said at the
event.
Brazil's government is pushing to create an attractive
environment for infrastructure spending in an economy that has
struggled over the past three years. The government expects $90
billion in annual investments through 2017 to help Brazil
overcome soaring logistics costs and overheads for farmers and
exporters.
Infrastructure development is a key focus for the Rousseff
administration as Brazil prepares to host the 2014 World Cup and
the 2016 Olympics. Usually, investment in infrastructure is seen
as riskier than consumer lending because infrastructure
investment tends to be less liquid, with funds parked for years.
U.S. SHUTDOWN
When asked by an attendee about the U.S. government
shutdown, Berenguer said the political impasse between
Republicans and Democrats could be negative for the global
economy if it translates into a debt default. The impasse is
probably going to be resolved at "the very last minute,"
Berenguer said.
If the U.S. defaulted, it would be for a very short time, he
added. A consequence of that a debt rating downgrade among other
things, he added.