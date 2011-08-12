Gunmen kill Brazil judge who jailed corrupt cops

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Gunmen on Friday
ambushed and killed a Brazilian judge known for taking a hard
line against criminals, including corrupt police officers.
The early-morning slaying of Patricia Lourival Acioli in
Niteroi, across a bay from Rio de Janeiro, prompted the Supreme
Court to demand a swift investigation by federal police.
"Cowardly crimes against magistrates are an attack on the
independence of the judiciary, the state and Brazilian
democracy," Supreme Court President Cezar Peluso said in a
statement.
"The preservation of the rule of law in our country demands
a rapid investigation of the facts and a rigorous punishment of
those responsible for this barbarous act."
A group of gunmen fired at least 16 bullets into the
judge's car as she arrived at her house, according to Brazilian
media reports.
The 47-year-old mother of three had been on a death list
found in possession of a jailed militia leader this year, the
Globo website quoted investigators as saying.
Militias made up of off-duty police and firefighters have
expanded in Rio's lawless slums in recent years, ousting drug
gangs in turf battles over the lucrative supply of services
such as cable TV and cooking gas.
"Patricia received threats for at least five years. She was
considered a hard-line judge, always giving the maximum
penalty," her cousin, Humberto Nascimento, was quoted as saying
by Globo.
Rio has been trying to tackle its reputation for violent
crime as it prepares to co-host the soccer World Cup in 2014
and host the Olympic Games in 2016.
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Xavier Briand)