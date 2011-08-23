UPDATE 2-Brazil says believes Libya will respect contracts

* Brazil says has heard that rebels will respect contracts
* Brazil declined to back rebels, still recognizes Gaddafi

By Jeferson Ribeiro
BRASILIA, Aug 23 Brazil has received
information the contracts of Brazilian companies will be
respected by a new government in Libya despite the South
American country's failure to back the rebellion, the foreign
minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
His comments came as rebels appeared close to ending the
42-year rule of Muammar Gaddafi and concern grew that a new
government could punish companies from countries such as China
and Brazil that did not throw their support behind the rebels.
"I don't think this will happen," Foreign Minister Antonio
Patriota said.
"Because we have received information that contracts will
be respected even if there is a change (in government)," he
added, without specifying the source of the information.
An official at Libyan rebel oil firm AGOCO told Reuters a
government led by the rebels could have some "political issues"
with Russia, China and Brazil over those countries' lack of
support [ID:nL5E7JM17F].
China responded by urging Libya to protect its investments
and said their oil trade benefited both countries.
Along with Russia and China, Brazil did not back strong
sanctions against Gaddafi and has supported a negotiated end to
the conflict. Brazil was also among countries that abstained in
March from passing a U.N. Security Council resolution
authorizing the use of force to impose a no-fly zone.
Brazil still recognizes Gaddafi as the legitimate ruler of
Libya, although according to the Agencia Brasil news agency a
rebel flag was flying over the Libyan embassy in Brasilia on
Tuesday.
Among the Brazilian firms operating in Libya are oil giant
Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and infrastructure company Odebrecht.
The six-month-old conflict appears to have reached its
endgame as the rebels entered Gaddafi's headquarters in Tripoli
on Tuesday.
Western powers, which have mostly backed the disparate
opposition to Gaddafi, are moving ahead with plans to support a
new administration, which will be able to tap Libya's oil
wealth.
Petrobras, which has been operating in Libya since 2005,
operates an exploratory offshore block in the North African
country in which it has a 70 percent equity stake.
A Petrobras spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday the company
was not thinking of selling the block as part of a previously
announced asset sale plan and was not concerned about the
situation there.
More than 30 governments, including the United States and
the major European Union countries, recognize the rebel
National Transitional Council as the legitimate representative
of Libya.
(Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro in Brasilia; Writing by Stuart
Grudgings; Editing by Peter Cooney and Philip Barbara)