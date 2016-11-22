'Surreal' that Brazil's Lula didn't know about corruption, ex-senator says

SAO PAULO Nov 21 Former Senator Delcídio do
Amaral described as "surreal" the notion that former President
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not aware of a giant corruption
scheme active during his tenure, in testimony on Monday marking
the start of the trial against the man that ran Brazil from 2003
to 2010.
On trial for accepting bribes and money laundering in
connection to a beachfront apartment, Lula says he has done
nothing wrong, denies ownership of the property and denounces
his prosecution as a witch-hunt. He has appealed to the United
Nations saying his human rights have been violated by the
investigation.
The trial is part of a broad probe into a massive government
corruption scheme centered on the state-run oil company
Petrobras in which the excess from overpriced
contracts was used to pay political bribes.
"The president did not get involved with the details, but he
was absolutely aware of the interests that encircled the
management at Petrobras," Amaral said in testimony that was
released as recorded video.
"And then he (Lula) says 'I didn't know'," Amaral added.
"But the whole political class and all the Flamengo football
fans knew. So it's surreal that kind of affirmation."
Amaral was from the ruling Workers Party and was a key ally
of Lula and former President Dilma Rousseff in the Senate until
he was arrested last year for corruption and turned state
witness in return for a lesser sentence.
In a statement, Lula's lawyers said no testimony given on
Monday contained any proof that the former president had
committed any crimes in relation to the Petrobras scandal or
that he owned the beachfront apartment.
