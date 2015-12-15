UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse sees Brazil M&A volumes stable next year

(Recasts to add more details on M&A activity, Credit Suisse
outlook throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Mergers and acquisitions
activity in Brazil measured in deal value will remain stable
next year even as the steepest recession in a quarter century
weighs down confidence in Latin America's largest economy,
Credit Suisse Group AG bankers said on Tuesday.
Corporate takeovers in Brazil's energy and infrastructure
industries will help spur M&A volumes as opposed to M&A in
materials-related sectors, which are slated to sag, said Fabio
Mourão, Credit Suisse's head of investment banking in Brazil,
told reporters at a bank event in São Paulo.
According to Mourão, the value of announced M&A transactions
could end next year around 150 billion reais ($39 billion),
compared with his estimate of about 140 billon reais in 2015.
Deal volume comparisons in reais and U.S. dollars have been
severely impacted by the real's 35 percent slump this year, he
added.
As Brazil wrestles with unemployment and business confidence
at multi-year lows, the declining value of assets may keep
luring foreign companies and investment funds into the country,
Mourão added. This year, the Swiss bank ranked eighth in Thomson
Reuters' Brazil M&A rankings in terms of value, after advising
on eight deals worth almost $6 billion.
José Olympio Pereira, the bank's chief executive in Brazil,
said the economic downturn has driven down valuations, helping
somehow narrow the gap between asking prices and bids.
"For the investor who sees Brazil on a long term
perspective, conditions have become attractive," Pereira said at
the same event.
Local and foreign companies could boost their exposure to
Brazil this year through purchases aimed at meeting a specific
strategic need, Mourão said. So-called financial sponsors like
private equity firms, which are flush with cash, will remain on
the prowl to take advantage of declining valuations, he added.
For instance, Devry Education Group Inc agreed on
Tuesday to pay 699 million reais for 96 percent of Grupo Ibmec
Educacional, a Rio de Janeiro-based business school.
Credit Suisse advised Ibmec on the deal.
Initial public offerings could gain traction next year,
especially in a segment at the São Paulo Stock Exchange for
small- and mid-sized firms, he added. This year, only one
company went public in Brazil, the worst equity capital markets
performance in at least 12 years, Thomson Reuters data showed.
($1 = 3.8749 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Reese Ewing in São Paulo; Editing by
Andrew Hay)