TABLE-Bradesco BBI tops Brazil's M&A rankings for 2015

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Companies announced $45.959 billion worth of
M&A transactions in Brazil last year, a Thomson Reuters deal intelligence report
showed on Friday. The value of deals fell 30 percent from 2014. 
    The number of deals announced last year rose 9.9 percent from the 582
transactions reported in 2014.
    The following is a table with the top-ten M&A advisors in Brazil last year,
in ranking value and number of deals.
          
 RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET:
             FINANCIAL ADVISER              VALUE OF DEALS          YEAR
                                          (Jan 1-Dec 31 2015)      EARLIER
                                                                   RANKING
  1        Banco Bradesco BBI SA              $13.609 bln            12
  2         Grupo BTG Pactual SA              $13.379 bln             3
  3              Rothschild                   $12.558 bln             2
  4             Itaú BBA SA                   $10.476 bln             4
  5       Goldman Sachs Group Inc             $9.110 bln              5
  6          Banco Santander SA               $8.663 bln             11
  7         JPMorgan Chase & Co               $5.950 bln              7
  8        Credit Suisse Group AG             $5.715 bln              1
  9          HSBC Holdings Plc                $5.679 bln              -
 10           Deutsche Bank AG                $4.614 bln              8
               INDUSTRY TOTAL                 $45.959 bln             
  NUMBER OF DEALS:
             FINANCIAL ADVISER              NUMBER OF DEALS         YEAR
                                          (Jan 1-Dec 31 2015)      EARLIER
                                                                   RANKING
  1          Banco Itaú BBA SA                    50                  1
  2         Grupo BTG Pactual SA                  46                  2
  3        Banco Bradesco BBI SA                  25                  8
  4              Rothschild                       21                  5
  5          Banco Santander SA                   12                  3
  6       Goldman Sachs Group Inc                 11                  9
  6         BR Partners Banco de                  11                 11
              Investimento SA                                    
  8         Morgan Stanley & Co                   10                  7
  8        Credit Suisse Group AG                 10                  4
  8    Bank of America Merrill Lynch              10                  9
               INDUSTRY TOTAL                     640                 -
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)

