Brazil to open 30 new malls this year -industry group

SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazilian shopping mall companies plan to open 30 new malls this year, up from 20 in 2016, according to from a survey by industry group Abrasce.

Revenue for malls operating in the country rose about 4.2 percent to 158 billion reais ($51 billion) last year, Abrasce said on Tuesday. Sales volumes increased 4.3 percent despite the economic downturn, said the group representing more than 500 malls in Brazil.

"We've felt the impact of the crisis, as other sectors did, but remained resilient," Abrasce President Glauco Humai said in a statement.

($1 = 3.12 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)