REFILE-Brazil's Mantega says 2012 budget goal miss likely-paper

* First time minister says target out of reach -Estado
* Follows central bank in saying full goal will not be met
SAO PAULO, Nov 6 Brazil's government would not
meet its primary fiscal surplus goal this year without resorting
to an accounting maneuver, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said
in an interview published Tuesday.
"In fact, it's getting more difficult to reach the full
fiscal surplus target in 2012," Mantega told local newspaper O
Estado de S. Paulo, citing a drop in tax collection, the impact
of recent tax breaks meant to spur industry, and difficulties
among states and municipalities in meeting budget goals.
"In October we will have good fiscal performance, but even
so, we are not going to reach the full target at any cost,"
Mantega said.
It was the first time Mantega admitted Brazil would miss its
budget target after Reuters reported in early September that the
goal was in doubt.
Last week Brazil's central bank confirmed that the target
would not be met without calculating the primary budget surplus
-- income minus expenditures b e fore d e bt interest payments --
under an alternative set of rules that leaves some investment
spending out of the equation.
The accounting maneuver, last used in 2010, is not
recognized by some foreign auditors, including the International
Monetary Fund. Yet it would prevent President Dilma Rousseff
from having to slash public spending in coming months to meet
the goal, which might threaten an incipient economic recovery in
Latin America's top economy.
Mantega said Brazil's government would only know the size of
the deduction in December, adding that the government was
committed to its goals and would continue working towards
reducing debt.