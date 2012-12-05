版本:
Brazil extends credit line to bolster investment-Mantega

BRASILIA Dec 5 Brazil has extended for all of 2013 a multi-billion dollar credit line for businesses to bolster investment in capital goods, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, in the latest government move to support a slow-moving recovery.

Mantega said the credit line will be of 100 billion reais ($47.50 billion) in 2013.

