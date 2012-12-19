Brazil gasoline prices to rise in 2013 - finance minister says

UPDATE 3-Gol shares jump as airline narrows quarterly loss by 97 pct
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's government will "certainly" raise gasoline prices in 2013, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in a breakfast meeting with reporters on Wednesday.
Mantega said the government would detail more stimulus measures for Brazil's economy at 4:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT).
Mantega added that the government would extend payroll tax breaks for more sectors and would unveil changes to the IPI tax on cars for 2013.
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
TORONTO, Feb 17 General Motors Co must restore hundreds of jobs being cut at a profitable southern Ontario assembly plant or risk failing to reach a new contract with the factory's workers this fall, the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on Friday.