Brazil's economic recovery strengthening - Mantega

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazil's economy is strengthening though the government needs to continue taking steps to consolidate growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, Mantega said a more competitive foreign exchange rate is having a positive effect, though credit growth is still insufficient.
Data Friday showed that Brazil's economic activity climbed in June at its fastest pace since March 2011. The numbers, paired with data showing a surprise jump in retail sales, suggest that a flurry of government stimulus has started to spur growth in the world's sixth-largest economy.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.