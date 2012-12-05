版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 20:54 BJT

Brazil tax change aimed at boosting local production Mantega

BRASILIA Dec 5 A narrowing in the scope of a financial transactions tax (IOF) is aimed at allowing local companies to apply more funds to boost production, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

Brazil's government said only foreign corporate loans of up to one year will keep paying the so-called IOF tax, which remains unchanged at 6 percent, according to a presidential decree published in the official gazette on Wednesday.

Mantega added that Brazil's currency is floating, and that the government does not maintain a target for the exchange rate.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐