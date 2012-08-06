UPDATE 1-Real weaker than 2/dlr helps Brazil industry -Mantega

* Economic activity to pick up in Q3, Q4 -Mantega
* Gov't to announce more measures in coming weeks
* Brazil's real little changed against dollar
SAO PAULO, Aug 6 An exchange rate of more than 2
reais to the U.S. dollar lends competitiveness to Brazil's
industrial sector, which will improve along with economic
activity in the second half of the year, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega said on Monday.
The real has been stuck in a narrow range between 2.00 and
2.05 reais for over a month, in what traders call an informal
trading band imposed by the central bank. Investors have focused
keenly on signals from Brazil's government on whether officials
remain comfortable with those levels.
Mantega was in Sao Paulo to unveil a plan that frees up
Brazil's states to spend more as a means to spur investments.
Brazil will announce more stimulus measures to aid the
country's struggling manufacturers in coming weeks, Mantega told
reporters at the event.
Brazil's industrial output edged up less than expected in
June after three straight months of decline, though Mantega said
last week that industrial production had reached "a turning
point."
Intent on reviving growth, President Dilma Rousseff's
government has chopped benchmark interest rates to an all-time
low of 8 percent, rolled out tax breaks, and vowed
to step up government purchases of industrial goods.
"Economic activity will improve in the third quarter and
will be even better in the fourth," Mantega said. "It's the
amount of time necessary for the series of measures we've taken
to have an effect."
At 12:28 p.m. (1528 GMT), Brazil's real was
unchanged from the previous session at 2.0271 per U.S. dollar.