Brazil's central bank monitoring markets after Brexit vote

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazil's central bank is monitoring fallout from the Brexit vote and will take measures if necessary to keep financial and currency market functioning normally, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
Brazil's currency, the real, fell over 3 percent in opening trade before halving losses, tracking a global market rout following the British vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Camila Moreira)
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval