公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五

Brazil's central bank monitoring markets after Brexit vote

SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazil's central bank is monitoring fallout from the Brexit vote and will take measures if necessary to keep financial and currency market functioning normally, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Brazil's currency, the real, fell over 3 percent in opening trade before halving losses, tracking a global market rout following the British vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Camila Moreira)

