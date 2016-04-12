Europe-listed Brazil ETF gains 1.6 pct on impeachment efforts

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
LONDON, April 12 Brazil's London-listed exchange traded equity fund jumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday after a parliamentary committee recommended impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.
The iShares MSCI Brazil gained 1.6 percent to 1,546.75 pounds, the highest level since last July.
On Monday, a committee of Brazil's lower house of Congress voted 38-27 to recommend the impeachment of Rousseff, who faces charges of breaking budget laws to support her re-election in 2014. A vote in the full lower house is expected to take place on Sunday. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)
DETROIT, Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slight drop in quarterly net income as higher costs offset increased revenue.
Jan 17 The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.