Europe-listed Brazil ETF gains 1.6 pct on impeachment efforts

LONDON, April 12 Brazil's London-listed exchange traded equity fund jumped 1.6 percent on Tuesday after a parliamentary committee recommended impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff.

The iShares MSCI Brazil gained 1.6 percent to 1,546.75 pounds, the highest level since last July.

On Monday, a committee of Brazil's lower house of Congress voted 38-27 to recommend the impeachment of Rousseff, who faces charges of breaking budget laws to support her re-election in 2014. A vote in the full lower house is expected to take place on Sunday. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)