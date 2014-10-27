EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets plunge on Rousseff re-election

(Updates prices, adds analyst quotes, Mantega statement)

By Asher Levine and Walter Brandimarte

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 27 Brazilian financial markets plunged on Monday as leftist President Dilma Rousseff's re-election victory dashed investor hopes of significant policy changes over the next four years.

Brazil's real currency was set to post its biggest one-day loss since Dec. 2011 while local stocks fell to their lowest level in nearly seven months.

The outlook for Brazilian assets will now likely depend on whether Rousseff signals policy tweaks to boost a flagging economy, as hinted in a conciliatory first speech she gave after defeating pro-business challenger Aecio Neves on Sunday.

After the most divisive and tightest campaign since Brazil returned to democracy three decades ago, Rousseff won 51.6 percent of votes in a runoff against Neves, who won 48.4 percent support.

"While Rousseff's victory speech carried a conciliatory tone and invitation for debate and change, her ability to regain credibility will require more than just words," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist with RBS Securities.

Brazilian markets will only stabilize, she said, once Rousseff announces "concrete policy initiatives" and appointments to key government positions in the finance ministry and the central bank.

Most analysts remain skeptical, however, as Rousseff's first term saw little in the way of significant economic reforms.

Those doubts were fed on Monday afternoon when outgoing Finance Minister Guido Mantega offered a rosy assessment of the Brazilian economy in a press conference and said the election "shows that the population approves of the economic policy we are practicing."

The real amplified losses after Mantega's statements, falling 3 percent to about 2.53 per U.S. dollar.

"The person who probably needs to come in is someone who is a bit more realistic about economic projections (than Mantega)," said Christopher Palmer, who helps manage about $1 billion of Latin American assets for Henderson Global Investors in London.

Most investors are betting the Brazilian currency will weaken over the next few years as U.S. Treasury yields rise and Brazil tries to boost industry competitiveness.

"Without an acceleration in productivity, a further correction of the real seems highly probable in the near future," Santander economists led by Mauricio Molan said. They forecast the real will overshoot in the short term, later converging to 2.55 per dollar at the end of the year.

Other analysts warned, however, that under a second Rousseff term the central bank is likely to extend its intervention program to cushion any currency losses that would further fuel inflation.

STOCKS TO REBOUND?

Brazil's tight and fast-changing election campaign had sent local financial markets on a wild ride with big gains whenever Rousseff lost ground in polls and drops whenever her odds looked stronger.

The Bovespa index lost as much as 6.2 percent in early trade but later trimmed losses to about 3.6 percent as bargain hunters swooped in, leaving the index hovering just below 50,000 points.

"Rousseff's victory has been progressively priced into Brazilian stocks," Citi analysts Stephen Graham and Fernando Siqueira wrote on Monday, adding that the index could trade around the high or mid-40,000 points in the near future.

"At that point we would see limited downside and substantial theoretical upside, but the latter only if (Rousseff's administration) takes decisive steps in new directions," they wrote.

Rousseff's economic policies have been roundly criticized by investors for tipping Brazil into a recession while damaging state-run companies such as oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, and lender Banco do Brasil SA along the way.

Preferred shares of Petrobras fell as much as 15.6 percent at the open, easing to an 12.5 percent loss in the afternoon.

Petrobras' share price has suffered under Rousseff's government due to a policy that holds down domestic fuel prices in order to help relieve inflation.

Shares of Banco do Brasil fell about 7 percent. The bank has seen pressure from Rousseff's government to lower lending spreads in order to juice consumption in a sputtering economy.

Yields paid on long-dated contracts for interest-rate futures surged, with the Jan. 2023 maturity shooting 31 basis points higher. Those yields had recently fallen sharply on bets that stricter fiscal and monetary policy in a Neves' government would make room for lower interest rates in the future.

Brazil's debt insurance costs also rose in the credit default swaps (CDS) market. Data from Markit showed that five-year CDS were up 5 basis points versus Friday's closing level to 167 bps. (Editing by W Simon, Nick Zieminski and Gunna Dickson)