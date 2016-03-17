Brazil markets rally after protests, Lula appointment

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's currency and stock market gained sharply on Thursday, as a second day of mass protests calling for President Dilma Rousseff's ouster boosted bets on her removal.
The Brazilian real strengthened more than 2 percent. The benchmark Bovespa stock index surged 5.4 percent in early trading.
Markets had fallen in recent days on speculation that the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would help Rousseff survive an impeachment and mark an end to economic austerity.
A taped conversation between Rousseff and Lula also helped feed opposition claims his appointment was meant to shield Lula from prosecution and spurred more protests. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and W Simon)
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.