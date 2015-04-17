Investors tiptoe back into Brazil markets as inflation peaks

| RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Some investors are
carefully betting that the recent selloff in Brazilian financial
markets was overdone, pointing to signs that inflation is
slowing and the government is getting its finances in order.
Many expect inflation will come down from its current
11-year high of 8.13 percent, thanks to the central bank's
interest rate hike cycle of 1.75 percentage points since
October, as well as the economic slump's effect on demand.
Meanwhile, state-run oil company Petrobras is
expected to this month post financial statements that have been
delayed by a huge corruption scandal, greatly reducing the risk
of a major debt crisis that could have cost Brazil its
investment grade credit rating.
President Dilma Rousseff's austerity measures to bring
government finances under control have also gained traction in
Brazil's divided Congress.
In response, the real and the Bovespa index
have both gained more than 7 percent since March 19, when the
currency closed at a 12-year low. The Bovespa this week hit its
highest level this year.
Five-year local rates have dropped 64 basis points
to 12.57 percent over the same period, part of a broad rally in
Brazil's local currency-denominated debt.
"Some things should do better now, particularly if you
believe interest rates and inflation are really going to come
down from here," said Bryan Carter, lead emerging markets
portfolio manager for Acadian, a Boston-based fund manager with
about $60 billion in assets.
To be sure, none of the investors and economists interviewed
by Reuters see Latin America's largest economy pulling out of a
recession this year. Nor do they expect markets to rally too
much, following a rout that saw stocks lose about 20 percent and
the currency weaken more than 30 percent from the beginning of
September to mid-March.
Under the weight of Rousseff's austerity measures, the
economy is expected to shrink at least 1 percent this year and
unemployment is likely to rise.
"Until we see an inflection point in the economy, it's hard
to be bullish about Brazil," Carter added.
Yet Carter and other investors have already started
adjusting their portfolios to take advantage of an eventual
decline in inflation and interest rates.
Acadian has been moving out of inflation-linked bonds and
into nominal bonds, where it currently has an overweight
position, Carter said. It has also been rotating from Brazilian
dollar-denominated debt, or credit default swaps, into
local-currency denominated debt.
Societe Generale is betting Brazil's 5-year local rates will
extend their recent slide, reflecting "a major commitment to
fiscal reform."
Morgan Stanley recently recommended its clients go
overweight in Brazil's fixed-income markets, while upgrading its
stocks to neutral from underweight. It said the country may be
able to keep its investment-grade credit rating.
While economic activity indicators will probably deteriorate
further in the next few months, the first benign data points are
already being seen on inflation.
Inflation expectations for 2015 dropped this week after 14
consecutive weekly rises, a central bank poll showed.
The IPCA-15 index, considered a preview of the official IPCA
consumer price index, posted its second consecutive monthly
decline even as it came in slightly above expectations.
Still, some investors warn they aren't certain that the
equity market has really bottomed out, citing the negative
impact austerity measures will have on the economy.
The central bank may not be in a position to immediately
start lowering the benchmark Selic rate either because
inflation, even as it peaks, will likely remain around the high
level of 8 percent for the next few months.
Petrobras shares have rallied 50 percent since March 13 but
other companies are still struggling.
"Sometimes the best time to get invested is when things are
really all bad. That said, though, it's probably a bit early for
that in my opinion," said Geoffrey Pazzanese, who overseas
non-U.S. equity assets for Federated Investors, with $50 billion
under management.
"I think you need to wait for a little bit more of the bad
news to play out," he added.
(Additional reporting by Burton Frierson in New York, Editing
by Brian Winter and Kieran Murray)