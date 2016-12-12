Brazil's latest political risks tolerable for bargain-hunting investors

Dec 12 A 5 percent drop in Brazil's real
currency and similar decline in the Bovespa stock index
since Donald Trump's surprise victory in last month's U.S.
presidential election have created a buying opportunity in some
Brazilian assets, say a number of emerging market fund managers.
The perception that valuations have grown tempting has many
investors adding to their holdings even in the face of a
widening graft probe within the government. Among the
politicians who could be ensnared are President Michel Temer, a
primary force behind crucial proposed spending and deficit
reforms, and Senate leader Renan Calheiros,
essentially the country's acting vice president.
Given that the rally in Brazilian assets that began in March
was set off by reports then-President Dilma Rousseff's days in
office were numbered, investors could be excused for again
focusing on political risk in Latin America's largest economy.
But some fund managers say the buying opportunity presented
by the post-Trump rout outweighs the steady drumbeat of
political risk.
Ryan Caldwell, chief investment officer at Chiron Investment
Management, has been increasing holdings of Brazilian banks and
telecoms including Itau Unibanco Holding SA and
Telefonica Brasil SA. Rather than trying to position
ahead of risk events like the U.S. election or Britain's
surprise vote to leave the European Union, Caldwell says he has
been looking to pick up the pieces afterward.
"We are really allergic to macro-forecasting and event
projection," he said. "We've been adding a bit to our positions
in Brazil" since the U.S. election.
HSBC's head of emerging markets debt, Nishant Upadhyay, said
that with the selloff that followed the U.S. election coming on
the heels of Brazil's worst-ever economic recession, it
increasingly looks like the market has bottomed out.
"For an economy that has contracted 7 percent over the
course of two years, you are going back towards a stabilizing
economy and the economy has cheapened up so much you should
expect positive returns going forward," he said.
Upadhyay said Brazilian quasi-sovereigns - a category that
includes debt in state-controlled entities like oil company
Petrobras - are among his holdings, as are
agribusiness companies' bonds. He declined to name individual
securities in his portfolio.
He is also betting on the Brazilian real and would
add to his holdings if the currency weakened further in the next
year. He cautioned he expects significant volatility in Brazil's
economy and the real even more than in many of the country's
commodity-dependent emerging market peers.
Not every investor is willing to overlook Brazil's still
rocky political climate.
Wells Fargo's head global market strategist, Paul
Christopher, said recent political disruptions have compounded
his fears about Brazil.
"There's still a lot of political bad feeling and it's still
possible you could see (politicians) brought up on charges that
are murky or gray," he said. "That could continue for a while."
Atul Lele, chief investment strategist at Deltec
International Group, who only recently closed out a short
position on the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, said he
is now shorting iron ore miner Vale and is watching
the country's political developments very closely.
Still, many are betting that the recent dip in Brazilian
asset prices is an opportunity not to be missed.
Pointing to the country's crackdown on corruption, improving
commodities prices and the central bank's recent interest rate
cuts, Jamie Anderson, managing principal of Tierra Funds' Latin
America Real Estate ETF, said he sees Brazil in a "secular bull
market."
"Those conditions are very attractive for a long-term,
patient investor and will create tailwinds in terms of asset
appreciation," he said.
