版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 02:50 BJT

Brazil's March beef exports down 6 pct - Trade Ministry

BRASILIA, April 3 Brazilian fresh beef exports fell 6 percent in March from a year ago, according to Trade Ministry data, though a government official said the drop was not due to a scandal involving sanitation inspectors last month.

Brazilian beef exports totaled $404 million in the period, the ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that pork exports jumped 33 percent to $138 million and chicken exports rose 7 percent to $571 million. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐